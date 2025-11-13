Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Barstool boss feels the hate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Student arrested after disrupting Dave Portnoy’s pizza review with hateful rant

- How DOJ moved ‘swiftly and decisively’ to stop ISIS terror plot targeting Jews

- Ex-Hamas hostage Emily Damari recounts 471 days of survival in Gaza

TOP STORY: A now-former Mississippi State University student was charged with disturbing the peace after allegedly yelling antisemitic slurs and throwing coins at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during a video shoot in Starkville. The incident, caught on camera, prompted a police investigation and the 20-year-old student’s withdrawal from the university amid ongoing antisemitism concerns nationwide.

VIDEO: Students at NYU, Baruch College, Columbia and Barnard College sat down with Fox News Digital and revealed the truth about how professors promote biased beliefs on campus. WATCH HERE:

TERROR CELL TAKEDOWN: The FBI dismantled an ISIS-linked network spanning Michigan to New Jersey, charging six men accused of plotting a Halloween mass shooting and aiding ISIS. Suspects trained with firearms, shared propaganda, and used encrypted chats called "Muslimeen." Two New Jersey men allegedly planned to join ISIS abroad. All face terrorism-related charges.

FREE TO TELL HER STORY: Former Hamas hostage Emily Damari recounted her 471 days in captivity in an interview with Fox News Digital. After being seized from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Azain, she was held in more than 30 different locations — apartments, schools, tunnels, garages and even a tire storage room, sleeping in cramped, filthy spaces, sometimes "without any toilet." Read about her most searing memory and how she never let her captors break her spirit.

A FINE MESS: Cornell University will pay $60 million—half to the U.S. government and half to agricultural research—to restore $250 million in frozen federal funding and end civil rights investigations. President Michael Kotlikoff said the deal preserves academic freedom and autonomy while ensuring compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws, including those addressing antisemitism and racial bias.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Award-winning producer Lawrence Bender explains why making his new series telling the stories of the heroes and victims of Oct. 7 was so important amid growing antisemitism in Hollywood. "My team and I made it to honor the very people who went through this horrific experience, those who were killed and those who survived," he writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "When you see "Red Alert," the hope is that you’re moved by this incredible drama and that it helps change the conversation. And for my progressive friends who have gotten it so wrong — who have twisted the truth, excused the terror and demonized Israel — I hope they begin to understand the real truth, which cannot be denied." Film producer Lawrence Bender on his new series on Oct. 7.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here