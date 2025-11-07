Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

Cornell University to pay $60M in deal with Trump administration to restore federal funding

The Trump administration previously froze more than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell over potential civil rights violations

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Cornell student slams ‘hostile’ campuses: We’re paying a fortune to be indoctrinated Video

Cornell student slams ‘hostile’ campuses: We’re paying a fortune to be indoctrinated

Cornell University junior Talia Dror and Yale University senior Gabriel Diamond discuss the surge in antisemitism on campuses across the nation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cornell University has agreed to pay $60 million to restore federal research funding and end investigations into the Ivy League school.

Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff announced the agreement Friday. The New York-based university will pay $30 million directly to the U.S. government and another $30 million toward agriculture and farming research programs.

The agreement upholds the university’s academic freedom while restoring more than $250 million in research funding that the government withheld amid investigations into alleged civil rights violations, Kotlikoff said.

IVY LEAGUE SCHOOLS RECEIVED $6.4 BILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING IN 2024 

Cornell University

Cornell points to "core values of inclusion, engagement, impact, and community" on its DEI page. The school has agreed to pay the government $60 million to restore federal funding.  (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

"The decades-long research partnership between Cornell and the federal government is critical to advancing the university’s core mission and to our continuing contributions to the nation’s health, welfare and economic and military strength," he said.

"This agreement revives that partnership while affirming the university’s commitment to the principles of academic freedom, independence and institutional autonomy that, from our founding, have been integral to our excellence."

Kotlikoff said the agreement recognizes Cornell’s right to independently establish its own policies and procedures, choose whom to hire and admit and determine what is taught without government monitoring or approval.

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: FULL LIST OF STUDENTS DETAINED OVER CAMPUS HATE

The Campus DEI Retreat Video

The six-page agreement requires the university to comply with federal civil rights laws, including those involving antisemitism and racial discrimination. In addition, the university agreed to provide the Department of Justice’s "Guidance for Recipients of Federal Funding Regarding Unlawful Discrimination" as a training resource to faculty and staff and will continue to conduct annual surveys to evaluate the campus climate for Cornell students.

"Recipients of federal funding must fully adhere to federal civil rights laws and ensure that harmful DEI policies do not discriminate against students," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "Today’s deal is a positive outcome that illustrates the value of universities working with this administration — we are grateful to Cornell for working towards this agreement."

In April, the Trump administration froze more than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell over potential civil rights violations.

President Donald Trump suspended federal funding to every Ivy League school except the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth College amid investigations into anti-Israel protests that have taken place on their campuses since October 2023.

An aerial view of the Cornell University campus in New York.

An aerial view of Cornell University. The Daily Sun, the student newspaper, came under fire for publishing an image of a bloodied Star of David and a Nazi "SS" symbol scrawled on the back of a Palestinian person in a recent issue.  (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The administration said it was taking a more aggressive role in addressing campus antisemitism, accusing President Joe Biden of failing to hold universities accountable for violent protests.

"The months of stop-work orders, grant terminations and funding freezes have stalled cutting-edge research, upended lives and careers, and threatened the future of academic programs at Cornell," Kotlikoff said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue