Fourth of July fireworks light up night sky in Washington, DC and New York City

Crowds in Washington, D.C. capped off the nation's 245th birthday with a monumental fireworks display at the National Mall.

This year holds special significance as the country slowly returns to a sense of normalcy after nearly a year and a half of lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fireworks were set off near the Lincoln Memorial just after 9 p.m.

The National Park Service said the National Mall provides "prime viewing" for this year's display – "one of the most spectacular in recent memory."

The display will be visible in most areas throughout Washington, D.C. as well as Northern Virginia.

Another monumental fireworks display was set to be launched from five barges in New York City's East River at 9:25 p.m.