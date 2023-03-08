Four men charged with stealing over $1 million of product from Microsoft cargo trucks: California AG Rob Bonta

Authorities in California have announced charges against four men who allegedly stole cargo from trucks over a 5-month period that cost Microsoft over $1 million.

In a Tuesday press release , California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that CHP’s Golden Gate Division executed search warrants that led to the arrests of two of the four men "who allegedly stole more than $1 million worth of goods, including Xbox and Acer products, from cargo trucks that had departed from Microsoft shipping facilities."

Two of the men are still at large, the press release said.

The thefts are said to have occurred between February and June 2022 throughout the California counties of Tulare, Tehama, Kern and Los Angeles.

The four suspects were identified as Jorge Alberto Soto, Norlan Jose Cruz Montenegro, Jose Daniel Mayen Ortiz and Byron Noe Tercero Cruz in court documents, but their ages were not provided.

The group has been charged with multiple counts of felony grand theft, conspiracy, and organized retail theft, along with a white collar enhancement.

"Retail theft – whether from a storefront or a warehouse – hurts retailers, businesses, and the public," Bonta said. "My office and our partners statewide continue to make arrests and file charges against those conducting brazen theft and targeting businesses in California, sending a strong message that this criminal activity will not be tolerated in our state."

"I thank our law enforcement partners, including the California Highway Patrol, for their work in apprehending these suspects, and for our continued collaborative efforts to end organized retail theft. With these charges, we’re moving forward to hold these defendants accountable."

American retailers lose roughly $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales due to organized retail crime, the press release stated.