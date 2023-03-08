Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Four men charged with stealing over $1 million of product from Microsoft cargo trucks: California AG Rob Bonta

The thefts occurred during a five-month period in 2022 across several California counties

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Gavin Newsom has turned California into an ‘absolute disaster’: Jason Chaffetz Video

Gavin Newsom has turned California into an ‘absolute disaster’: Jason Chaffetz

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz joined ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ to discuss the 2024 political field and the GOP’s decision to double down on its Hunter Biden probe.

Authorities in California have announced charges against four men who allegedly stole cargo from trucks over a 5-month period that cost Microsoft over $1 million.

In a Tuesday press release, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that CHP’s Golden Gate Division executed search warrants that led to the arrests of two of the four men "who allegedly stole more than $1 million worth of goods, including Xbox and Acer products, from cargo trucks that had departed from Microsoft shipping facilities."

Two of the men are still at large, the press release said.

The thefts are said to have occurred between February and June 2022 throughout the California counties of Tulare, Tehama, Kern and Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA VIOLENT CRIME TRIPLED AS SUSPECTS WALKED FREE WITHOUT BAIL: REFORM STUDY

Jorge Alberto Soto, Norlan Jose Cruz Montenegro, Jose Daniel Mayen Ortiz and Byron Noe Tercero Cruz have been charged with stealing over $1 million in product from Microsoft

Jorge Alberto Soto, Norlan Jose Cruz Montenegro, Jose Daniel Mayen Ortiz and Byron Noe Tercero Cruz have been charged with stealing over $1 million in product from Microsoft (California Highway Patrol.)

The four suspects were identified as Jorge Alberto Soto, Norlan Jose Cruz Montenegro, Jose Daniel Mayen Ortiz and Byron Noe Tercero Cruz in court documents, but their ages were not provided.

The group has been charged with multiple counts of felony grand theft, conspiracy, and organized retail theft, along with a white collar enhancement.

MICROSOFT AND PENTAGON INVESTIGATING LEAKED, SENSITIVE MILITARY EMAILS

The Microsoft headquarters campus in Redmond, Washington.

The Microsoft headquarters campus in Redmond, Washington. (Fox News)

"Retail theft – whether from a storefront or a warehouse – hurts retailers, businesses, and the public," Bonta said. "My office and our partners statewide continue to make arrests and file charges against those conducting brazen theft and targeting businesses in California, sending a strong message that this criminal activity will not be tolerated in our state."

"I thank our law enforcement partners, including the California Highway Patrol, for their work in apprehending these suspects, and for our continued collaborative efforts to end organized retail theft. With these charges, we’re moving forward to hold these defendants accountable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, speaks as state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), left, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, center, look on during a press conference.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, speaks as state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), left, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, center, look on during a press conference. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

American retailers lose roughly $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales due to organized retail crime, the press release stated.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.