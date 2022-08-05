Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Four killed, Ohio police identify person of interest in shooting

Ohio police are looking for Stephen Marlow as a person of interest

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people in a small Ohio town have been shot and killed, including a mother and her daughter.

Butler Township Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the scene, they found four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, the Butler Township Police Department wrote in a Facebook post

CALIFORNIA FRUIT VENDOR SHOT AND KILLED IN APPARENT ROBBERY

Police are looking for Stephen Marlow as a person of interest.

Police are looking for Stephen Marlow as a person of interest. ( Butler Township Police Department)

WOMAN SEEN BLOODIED, YELLING IN NEW JERSEY SEMI-TRUCK FOUND SAFE

All four of the victims died on the scene. Two of the victims were reportedly a mother and her 15-year-old daughter.  

Police are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the deaths. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow t-shirt. 

Stephen Marlow's vehicle is a 2007 white Ford Edge SUV with the license plate number JES 9806.

Stephen Marlow's vehicle is a 2007 white Ford Edge SUV with the license plate number JES 9806. ( Butler Township Police Department)

Police Chief John Porter said Marlow is likely driving a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with Ohio license plate JES-9806. 

Authorities don't believe that there are further ongoing threats in the neighborhood at the moment, but crews will continue to monitor the area in case Marlow returns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The names of the victims have not been released, and it is not clear what led to the shooting.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 