Four dolphins found dead on Mississippi's Petit Bois Island in 'very unusual event'

The dolphins, identified as Pantropical Spotted Dolphins, are rarely seen off the Mississippi coast due to the depth of the water

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Four dolphins were found dead on a Mississippi beach over the weekend, according to a Facebook post by the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS).

The dolphins, identified as Pantropical Spotted Dolphins, died after becoming stranded in the sand on Petit Bois Island.

The species is rarely seen in Mississippi waters and usually inhabits deeper waters, so IMMS found it surprising to find four together on one of the barrier islands.

stranded dolphins

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) reported four dolphins were discovered stranded on the beach over the weekend. (The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS))

The staff responded quickly and collected photographs and tissue samples before transporting the animals for further analysis by the veterinary team at Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

The team is working to determine the dolphins' cause of death.

stranded dolphin

The dolphins, identified as Pantropical Spotted Dolphins, are rarely seen off the Mississippi coast due to the depth of the water. (The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS))

IMMS thanked the quick-thinking person who discovered the dolphins on the beach.

"We are grateful to the individual who reported the dolphins to us. If you ever come across a stranded dolphin or sea turtle, please call our Stranding Hotline at 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN (1-888-767-3657)," the post read.