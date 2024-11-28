Four dolphins found dead on Mississippi's Petit Bois Island in 'very unusual event'

Four dolphins were found dead on a Mississippi beach over the weekend, according to a Facebook post by the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS).

The dolphins, identified as Pantropical Spotted Dolphins, died after becoming stranded in the sand on Petit Bois Island.

The species is rarely seen in Mississippi waters and usually inhabits deeper waters, so IMMS found it surprising to find four together on one of the barrier islands.

The staff responded quickly and collected photographs and tissue samples before transporting the animals for further analysis by the veterinary team at Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

The team is working to determine the dolphins' cause of death.

IMMS thanked the quick-thinking person who discovered the dolphins on the beach.

"We are grateful to the individual who reported the dolphins to us. If you ever come across a stranded dolphin or sea turtle, please call our Stranding Hotline at 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN (1-888-767-3657)," the post read.