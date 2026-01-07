Expand / Collapse search
Judge clears way for Minnesota welfare fraud ringleader to forfeit Porsche, millions held in accounts

The assets include about $3.7 million in bank accounts and cash, a 2013 Porsche and luxury items taken from her home

Michael Dorgan
Feeding our Future scandal rocks Minnesota Video

Feeding our Future scandal rocks Minnesota

All-Star panelists discuss how scammers allegedly used money intended to feed the hungry on luxuries on Special Report.

Aimee Bock, the alleged mastermind behind Minnesota’s $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scandal tied to the Somali community, is facing forfeiture of a Porsche, property, designer handbags and millions of dollars after a federal judge approved a preliminary order.

A judge signed off on the preliminary forfeiture order last week, clearing the way for the government to seize assets that prosecutors say were purchased with ill-gotten taxpayer funds, according to MPR News, a Minnesota-based news outlet.

The assets include about $3.7 million in bank accounts and cash, a 2013 Porsche and luxury items taken from her home, according to MPR News. The U.S. attorney’s office listed the total forfeiture judgment at $5.2 million. Federal agents seized the assets in 2022, and the judge has now approved their forfeiture on a preliminary basis following Bock’s conviction.

A federal jury in March found Bock guilty on all counts she faced, including wire fraud, conspiracy and bribery. She is currently awaiting sentencing.

REP TOM EMMER: WALZ OVERSAW BILLIONS IN STOLEN TAXPAYER MONEY — NOW COMES ACCOUNTABILITY

Split image of the Feeding Our Future fraud defendant and a luxury car shown as trial evidence.

A split image shows defendant Aimee Bock in the Feeding Our Future fraud case, left, and a separate photo introduced as evidence during the trial depicting luxury spending allegedly tied to people in her network, right. (Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office; Department of Justice)

Bock founded the Feeding Our Future nonprofit in 2016, and, for years, it operated modestly, handling roughly $3 million to $4 million annually in federal child nutrition reimbursements, according to prosecutors.

That trajectory changed abruptly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when emergency rule changes loosened oversight and allowed sponsors to submit claims without normal verification.

As executive director of Feeding Our Future, Bock approved meal sites, some of which were fake, and then certified the claims, signing off on the reimbursements from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).

MEET MINNESOTA'S FRAUD ‘MASTERMIND’ ACCUSED OF PLAYING ‘GOD,' WIELDING ‘FAKE' RACISM CLAIMS IN SOMALI SCANDAL

DOJ exhibit collage showing luxury bags, jewelry, cash, a Lamborghini and a white Mercedes labeled as Handy Helpers Spending.

Government Exhibits BB-50 and BB-1 show designer bags, jewelry, cash piles, a Lamborghini photo and a white Mercedes prosecutors labeled as "Handy Helpers Spending" to illustrate the lavish lifestyle inside the network surrounding Aimee Bock. Prosecutors made no claim that Bock personally bought these items. (Department of Justice)

She would soon preside over a network that claimed to have served 91 million meals, for which prosecutors say the scammers fraudulently received nearly $250 million in federal funds, a scale of growth that far outpaced the nonprofit’s pre-pandemic size and internal capacity.

Later filings and sentencing releases described the total impact as closer to $300 million. Attorney General Pam Bondi has suggested it may reach $400 million.

Prosecutors described Bock as the scheme’s gatekeeper who wielded near-total control over approvals and reimbursements that allowed the fraud to expand at a staggering pace.

Aimee Bock at a bank counter in DOJ exhibit showing a $30,000 cash withdrawal.

Government Exhibit S-12 shows Aimee Bock at a bank counter making a $30,000 cash withdrawal, evidence prosecutors said was tied to the bribery and kickback allegation in Count 40. (Department of Justice)

She was also involved in a kickback scheme by accepting cash payments from meal site operators in exchange for site approvals and reimbursements, prosecutors said.

In 2021, when the MDE grew suspicious and tried to stop the flow of funds, Feeding Our Future sued, alleging racial discrimination. 

Of the 78 defendants charged to date, 57 have been convicted, according to Bondi, who said that 72 of the defendants are of Somalian descent, while five defendants are "currently fugitives in Africa."

