Foundation Consumer Healthcare, seller of Plan B One-Step, explores potential $4B sale

Key stakeholders have engaged financial advisors, in the early stages of discussions

Associated Press
Private equity investors of Foundation Consumer Healthcare, which sells popular morning-after pill Plan B One-Step, are exploring a potential sale of the company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company may seek more than $4 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stakeholders, including Kelso & Co. and Juggernaut Capital Partners, are working with financial advisers and are at an early stage of deliberations, which may or may not result in a deal, the report said.

COLLEGES BEGIN TO USE VENDING MACHINES TO SELL MORNING-AFTER PILL AS MORE STATES RESTRICT ABORTION

Plan B

A package of PlanB One-Step, an emergency contraceptive pill, is seen in security packaging at a CVS Pharmacy in Washington, on July 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger)

The privately-held company, which makes over-the-counter healthcare products, bought Plan B One-Step and other brands of emergency contraception from Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2017 for $675 million in cash.

Kelso, Juggernaut and Foundation Consumer Healthcare did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.