Christian ministry helps community with health care costs, including looming medical debt

An Ohio-based Christian ministry is helping community members with their medical debt — one family at a time.

Christian Healthcare Ministries is a membership-based, nonprofit ministry in which Christians voluntarily share in the cost of each other’s medical bills, according to the nonprofit's website.

With four in 10 insured adults face cost barriers to care, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation Survey of Consumer Experience with Health Insurance, CHM is working to help those in need.

President and CEO Craig Brown joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss how CHM is making a difference.

Brown discussed the medical debt issue many people face today, noting that it can cause anxiety and stress, even crush hopes and dreams.

"Medical debt … it crushes people financially," he said.

Brown said CHM is a faith-based affordable alternative to health insurance.

Members make monthly payments based on their chosen donation level.

Depending on the program level they choose, members can submit their medical bills and required forms to CHM, at which point the bills will be shared and the members reimbursed.

In the last 40 years, CHM has paid for over $9.4 billion in member medical bills, helping members to save 40-60% overall, according to Brown.

Members Hannah and Blaine Crews joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" along with Brown to discuss their experience with CHM — and how it’s changed their lives.

Hannah Crews explained that during the couple's first year of marriage, they struggled with unexpected medical debt due to a medical issue that her husband had confronted.

By using CHM, they found the most cost-effective way to help pay those bills while also choosing providers they wanted — regardless of network status.

"We had the freedom to choose the kind of medical professional we wanted to," she said.

Because of CHM, the mom of two was able to choose a midwife option during her first pregnancy, due to the cost-effective options the growing family had.

Blaine said that has been one of the best parts of choosing CHM.

"For us, it’s been amazing in that regard," he said.

"When the physical body is in need of healing, most often, there is a spiritual component that also needs healing."

In addition to the financial support, Hannah Crews said the faith aspect of the program has also been special for their family.

She said they often have community members praying for them during tough times.

"To have a community that actually stops what they’re doing to pray for you is … something that is very unusual," she said.

CHM works to heal, affirm and be within the presence of God through sometimes tough medical times, according to Brown.

"When the physical body is in need of healing, most often, there is a spiritual component that also needs healing," he said.

For more information on CHM, visit chministries.org.