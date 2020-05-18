Fort Worth cockfighting event raided by police over coronavirus concerns, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fort Worth authorities on Sunday confiscated more than 40 birds and arrested six people after police raided a cockfighting event in a home's backyard.

Police responded to a disturbance call around 8 p.m. in a suburban area of southeast Fort Worth.

Police said there were more than 20 cars parked on the street and a crowd was gathered in a backyard for a rooster-fighting ring.

At least nine roosters were found dead at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The officers arrested the two homeowners and cited three people for being spectators of the fight, according to the paper.

TEXAS AG SAYS ‘PEOPLE CAN’T SIT ON THE SIDELINES WITH NO JOB ETERNALLY’ AS GOV MOVES TO REOPENING ‘PHASE TWO’

A humane society took custody of the remaining roosters. The case remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fighting ring was the latest to be broken up in Forth Worth. In May 2017, police busted another cockfighting ring, resulting in three arrested and the seizure of more than 140 dead and alive birds.