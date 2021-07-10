Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Fort Lauderdale International Airport evacuated for 'security investigation'

Videos and photos posted to social media show crowds of people who were told to evacuate the airport

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Travelers at Flordia's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood  (FFL) International Airport were evacuated Saturday morning after a "security investigation" impacted traffic into the airport.

"A security investigation is impacting traffic along the upper-level roadway of #FLL at Terminals 2 & 3," FFL Airport tweeted from its official account on Saturday morning. "Areas of T2 & T3 have been evacuated as a precaution. If you're at #FLL or are headed here, we ask for your patience as we work to resolve the matter."

Videos and photos posted to social media show crowds of people who were told to evacuate the airport.

The airport initially tweeted that only Terminals 2 was impacted by the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Your Money