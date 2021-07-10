Fort Lauderdale International Airport evacuated for 'security investigation'

Travelers at Flordia's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FFL) International Airport were evacuated Saturday morning after a "security investigation" impacted traffic into the airport.

"A security investigation is impacting traffic along the upper-level roadway of #FLL at Terminals 2 & 3," FFL Airport tweeted from its official account on Saturday morning. "Areas of T2 & T3 have been evacuated as a precaution. If you're at #FLL or are headed here, we ask for your patience as we work to resolve the matter."

Videos and photos posted to social media show crowds of people who were told to evacuate the airport.

The airport initially tweeted that only Terminals 2 was impacted by the investigation.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.