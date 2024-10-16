Former Vegas Democrat politician convicted of killing reporter faces at least 20 years at sentencing hearing

A former Las Vegas-area Democratic politician convicted of killing an investigative journalist who had written critical stories about him is set to learn Wednesday how long he will spend in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Robert Telles, who was found guilty of ambushing and killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German outside German’s home during Labor Day weekend in 2022, is expected to speak at the sentencing hearing, a source tells Fox5 Vegas.

German, 69, spent 44 years covering crime, courts and corruption in Las Vegas. At the time of German's death, Telles was the elected administrator of a Clark County office that handles unclaimed estate and probate property cases.

A jury in August set Telles' sentence at 20 years to life, and a judge on Wednesday can invoke several sentencing enhancements to make the minimum up to 28 years before Telles, 47, becomes eligible for parole.

Telles lost his primary for a second term in office after German’s stories in May and June 2022 described turmoil at the Clark County Public Administrator/Guardian office.

In one of them, German wrote that "a half-dozen current and former employees interviewed by the Review-Journal are alleging the hostile work environment was fueled by the elected administrator of the office, Robert Telles, carrying on an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer that has harmed the office’s ability to deal with the public in overseeing the estates of those who have died."

Prosecutor Christopher Hamner said during closing arguments of the murder trial that German wasn’t finished in his work of exposing Telles, which ultimately led the politician to taking out the veteran journalist.

"And he did it because Jeff wasn’t done writing," Hamner said. "It’s like connecting the dots. He murdered him because Jeff's writing destroyed his career. It destroyed his reputation. It threatened probably his marriage. Exposed things that even he admitted he did not want the public to know."

Telles testified for several hours at his trial, admitting for the first time that reports of the office romance were true, according to The Associated Press. He denied killing German and said he was "framed" by a broad conspiracy involving a real estate company, police, DNA analysts, former co-workers and others. He also told the jury he was victimized for crusading to root out corruption.

However, the evidence included Telles’ DNA being found beneath German’s fingernails.

Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt can add up to eight years to Telles' sentence for using a deadly weapon in a willful, deliberate, premeditated killing; because German was older than 60 years old; and for lying in wait before the attack.

Telles’ attorney, Robert Draskovich, has said Telles intends to appeal his conviction.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.