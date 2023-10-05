Expand / Collapse search
California

Former USC gynecologist facing sexual assault charges, dies in home

USC man was facing charges related to the sexual assault of over a dozen women at the university

Associated Press
Published
George Tyndall, the former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students, has died.

Tyndall’s lawyer Leonard Levine said Thursday that Tyndall was found dead in his home Wednesday.

Tyndall was charged with sexually assaulting more than a dozen women at the university’s student health center.

CA Fox News graphic

A former USC gynecologist who was charged with sexually assaulting over a dozen students died before going to trial.  (Fox News)

Tyndall worked at the prominent university for nearly three decades. The allegations against him first surfaced in 2018.

His trial had not begun and he was out on bond. He faced 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016.

The university agreed in 2021 to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who made accusations against Tyndall.