Former US Attorney Jessica Aber, 43, found dead at Virginia residence: police

A former United States attorney was found dead in Virginia Saturday morning, just two months after leaving office.

Jessica D. Aber, 43, worked as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025. Appointed by former President Joe Biden, she served in the role until resigning Jan. 20.

In a news release Saturday, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) confirmed Aber's death, reporting it received a call about an "unresponsive woman" at around 9:18 a.m. Saturday.

"As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death," the APD said in its statement. "The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death."

According to Aber's Department of Justice biography, she graduated from William & Mary Law School in 2006. Her role involved "[leading] a staff of approximately 300 prosecutors, civil litigators and support personnel across four divisions located in Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News."

In her resignation statement, Aber said working as a U.S. attorney was "an honor beyond measure."

"I am deeply grateful to senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership," Aber said at the time. "I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."

U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert, Aber's successor, said he was "heartbroken beyond words" to hear of Aber's death Saturday.

"She was unmatched as a leader, mentor and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being," Siebert said. "We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all-too-brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace and legal acumen set the standard."

The attorney said "each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard."

"Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career," Siebert said. "She loved EDVA, and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life’s work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."

Authorities are investigating Aber's death.