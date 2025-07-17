Former UK police officer found guilty in brutal killing of wife who uncovered his double life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ex-police officer from England has been found guilty of murdering his wife in Georgia after she discovered his affair, an exposure that reportedly threatened to reveal his fraudulent immigration status.

Brian McManus, 57, a former officer with the London police and originally from the UK, was found guilty of killing his 63-year-old wife, Lucille Ann McManus, in 2023. The Houston County District Attorney's Office confirmed the conviction in a Facebook statement this week.

Authorities emphasized that Brian McManus attempted to conceal his crime, shift blame onto the victim’s family, and avoid punishment, but fell short.

"McManus tried to cover the murder up, pin it on the victim’s family, and walk away without consequence. He failed," the DA's office wrote in a statement. "Because of the work of the Warner Robins Police Department, forensic experts, and Houston County Asst. DAs Justin Duane and Lauren Fletcher, the truth won out."

The case began on November 24, 2023, when officers responded to what was initially reported as a suicide at the couple’s residence in Warner Robins, Georgia. Upon arrival, police found Lucille’s body on a bed with a head wound, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. She was reportedly found unclothed, according to FOX 5.

Prosecutors allege Brian McManus struck his wife with an object as she exited the shower, strangled her, then cleaned up and walked the dog.

Brian McManus, who reportedly made the 911 call, claimed he returned home from walking his dog to find his wife dead, according to the outlet. However, during the trial, prosecutors noted that he gave conflicting statements and showed no concern for his wife, only distress about being viewed as the prime suspect.

The outlet reported that he even attempted to blame the murder on the victim’s granddaughter and her boyfriend, who they lived with, but cell phone data disproved their presence.

Security footage also captured him near a drainage ditch where police found a rubber mallet and cell phone.

Investigators also discovered that the couple met on the popular dating app, Tinder, and were married within three months, per FOX 5.

McManus had previously worked for the London police but was dismissed after several women accused him of sexually threatening behavior. According to the outlet, his first marriage ended after he was arrested for domestic violence.

Authorities said Brian McManus was involved with another woman in Florida and that his wife discovered the affair when he accidentally sent her a message intended for his mistress. She then threatened to expose their alleged "sham" marriage, according to prosecutors.

Several witnesses alleged that the marriage was arranged primarily to help Brian McManus obtain a U.S. green card, according to reports.

"Miss Ann was a lonely woman, and the defendant used that to his advantage. He used her to abuse our immigration system and then, when he got caught, brutally killed her," Assistant District Attorney Ada Duane said. "No one deserves to die like that. McManus is a serial liar and con man who attempted to hide the fact that he murdered his wife by tampering with evidence and blaming others. He is a textbook narcissist who thinks he is the smartest man in the room. I am glad that the jury saw him for what he was – a monster – and grateful that the victim’s family finally has some answers."

"This was a brutal and calculated murder carried out by an evil sociopath who views the women in his life as disposable," District Attorney Eric Z. Edwards said. "Brian McManus was not only willing to exploit our immigration system and manipulate a vulnerable woman into a sham marriage—he was willing to kill her when she became inconvenient. And then he tried to cover it up, pin it on her family, and walk away without consequence. He failed."

Officials said as their community undertakes a renewed effort to prevent family violence-related homicides, this case serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the lives at risk.

"As our community launches a renewed initiative to prevent family violence homicides, this case is a gut-wrenching reminder of what’s at stake. This office will never hesitate to bring the full weight of the law down on abusers who mistake silence for weakness," the DA's office said.

A spokesperson for Tinder told Fox News Digital that they can't comment on any individual’s account, but said that the safety of their members is their highest priority.

"If a user contacts us to report a crime or unsafe incident—whether it occurred on the app or following a match, we take the matter extremely seriously and follow a structured, trauma-informed response protocol," the company said.

The company added that they also have a dedicated law enforcement portal, the first of its kind in the industry, which allows "qualified law enforcement agencies to securely request information related to ongoing investigations."

"We stand ready to assist investigations by providing relevant data in compliance with applicable laws and privacy protocols," the company said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Houston County District Attorney's Office, but did not immediately receive a response.

