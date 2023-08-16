Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama

Former soldier found guilty in Auburn police officer's killing faces sentencing hearing

AL man was also convicted of the attempted murder of 2 other officers

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sentencing hearing began Wednesday for a former soldier found guilty a day earlier of killing an Auburn police officer.

Jurors on Tuesday found Grady Wayne Wilkes guilty of capital murder of a police officer in the 2019 shooting death of officer William Buechner and the attempted murder of two other officers. Jurors now must decide whether to sentence Wilkes to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole, news outlets reported.

Buechner was shot and killed in 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Prosecutors said Wilkes answered the door wearing a military helmet and body armor and began firing at officers.

JUDGE ASKED TO BLOCK ALABAMA FROM ISSUING MEDICAL MARIJUANA LICENSES

Fox News Alabama graphic

A former soldier who was found guilty in the killing of an Auburn police officer faces his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WRBL reported that during the trial the courtroom listened to Buechner's last words, which were captured on his body camera after he was shot. "Lord, please help me," he said.

Defense lawyers argued that Wilkes is mentally ill and did not intend to kill the officer, the station reported.

Wilkes had been a member of the Alabama National Guard and was the leader of an infantry fire team, or combat unit, a Guard spokesman told The Associated Press in 2019.