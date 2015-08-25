Former Oklahoma trooper accused of sexually assaulting women during traffic stops due in court

A former Oklahoma state trooper accused of sexually assaulting three women during traffic stops is set to be arraigned on some of the charges.

Eric Roberts is due in court Tuesday to answer charges of second-degree rape, sexual battery, forcible sodomy, seeking a bribe and embezzlement. The allegations came to light last year when a woman filed a federal lawsuit alleging Roberts raped her following a traffic stop. Two more women later made similar allegations.

Roberts was suspended in July 2014 and resigned two months later following his arrest. The head of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has said that Roberts turned off his dashboard camera during six traffic stops, including two referenced in the federal lawsuit.

Roberts is free on bond. His attorney has said he'll dispute the charges.