CBS affiliate's former weatherman possessed nearly 16,000 suspected child porn images, court papers allege

A former meteorologist at a CBS affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, had 15,912 images of suspected child porn downloaded from his emails, court records unsealed Wednesday reportedly revealed.

Mike Davis, 60, who worked for WBNS-TV for more than 30 years, was fired soon after being arrested in September on child pornography charges.

Investigators with the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found the images, collected over a period of nearly seven years, by combing through Davis’ email history, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The images showed girls exposing themselves and involved in sex acts with adults, court records show, according to The Dispatch.

Davis has been indicted on four felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving minors.

After his arrest, Davis admitted to emailing the images to himself to look at later on other devices, The Dispatch reported.

Investigators first started looking into Davis in August when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children traced the images to his email address.