Former Louisiana cop sentenced 20 years for disturbing abuse of dog, child porn possession

Terry Yetman agreed to a plea deal that dismissed dozens of additional charges

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A former Louisiana cop faces a 20-year jail sentence for possession of child pornography and sexually abusing his dog. 

District Judge Michael Craig on Tuesday sentenced former Bossier City officer Terry Yetman to four years for each of five counts of sexual abuse of animals and a concurrent sentence of 20 years for the child porn charge. 

Bossier City Man Arrested on Animal Sexual Abuse Charges Bossier City – Yesterday, a Bossier City officer turned himself in on animal sexual abuse charges. In August 2018, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation which resulted in a search warrant being obtained for electronic devices belonging to a Bossier City Police Officer.

Yetman, 42, surrendered himself to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department in 2018. Officers charged him with sexually abusing his dog and possessing pornographic images of a person doing the same. He faced a subsequent child porn charge in 2019, Bossier Now reported. 

State police took custody of the dog, named Boss, and sent him to a rescue in Texas. Bossier police ultimately fired Yetman, who remained in prison since his arrest. 

Yetman, 40, pled guilty to the charges in August as part of a plea deal with the state, which led to the dismissal of dozens of additional charges, KTBS 3 reported. 

Yetman’s arrest helped federal authorities track down a retired deputy for another child pornography charge. 

"According to the original suspect and in Yetman’s conversations, Yetman asked for and received a used pair of underwear belonging to the suspect’s" 7-year-old daughter, state police detectives wrote in a report. 

Yetman will have to register as a sex offender. 

