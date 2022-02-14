Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Former DC police officer arrested in Florida on sex with minor charges

Parson retired as a full-time police officer in 2020

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Washington, D.C., police officer who led the D.C. police LGBT liaison unit was arrested in Florida over the weekend for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a minor.  

Brett Parson, 53, was arrested in Boca Raton on Saturday on an arrest warrant from the Coconut Creek Police Department, an officer told Fox News. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    Former full-time MPD officer Brett Parson (mugshots.zone)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Police vehicles stopping the traffic and closing a street in Washington, D.C. (iStock)

  • Multiple gunshots could be heard in video footage showing pedestrians running away from the shooting.
    Image 3 of 3

    DC police cars.  (iStock)

Parson is charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, the officer said. 

Online court records show that Parson is being held at the Main Detention Center in Palm Beach County without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

MASSACHUSETTS PSYCHOLOGIST ARRESTED AFTER CHILD PORN FOUND IN SECRET ROOM BEHIND WATER-DAMAGED WALL

Parson worked for nearly three decades as an officer for the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. For many years he led the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit

He retired as a full-time MPD officer in February 2020. That year he told the Washington Blade, "I will remain with MPD as a part-time Reserve Officer serving at the pleasure of the Reserve Corp in whatever role I can best assist the agency I love." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The MPD told Fox News it fired Parson from its Reserve Corps upon learning of his arrest early Sunday morning.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money