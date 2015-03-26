Former Connecticut volunteer firefighter charged with setting fatal 1986 fire

A former volunteer firefighter in Connecticut has been charged with arson murder in a 1986 fire that killed a local couple.

Police say 48-year-old Peter Waraksa set the fire that killed 59-year-old Orie Weeks and his 57-year-old wife, Assunta Weeks, on Oct. 7, 1986.

Police Chief Edward DeMarco Jr. and prosecutors say the case file in the arson deaths has been sealed and the investigation is continuing.

Waraksa, who also led the town's emergency management response team, is currently serving a five-year prison term for sexually assaulting five young boys. It was not immediately clear of Waraksa had hired an attorney in the arson case.

Police say the fire was originally thought to have been started by a cigarette or the home heating system.