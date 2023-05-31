Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Former Cochise County elections director receives $130K settlement over toxic work environment

AZ woman alleged 2 people pressured her to participate in illegal hand count of the 2022 midterm election

Associated Press
A former Cochise County elections director has received a $130,000 settlement following claims of a toxic work environment.

Lisa Marra got the payout through the county’s risk management insurer, the Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported Wednesday.

She filed a notice of constructive discharge against the rural Arizona county in January, saying two members of the Board of Supervisors pressured her to participate in a hand count of the 2022 midterm election to assuage some constituents who believed the election was stolen.

Arizona Fox News graphic

A former Cochise County elections director received a $130,000 settlement after claiming a toxic work environment. She alleged that two members of the Board of Supervisors pressured her to participate in an illegal hand count of the 2022 midterm election.

Marra, a 10-year county employee, refused to help with the proposed hand count of ballots as she believed it was an illegal act.

She entered into negotiations with the Arizona County Insurance Pool through her attorney and resigned under duress.

Marra now is the Deputy Director of Elections with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.