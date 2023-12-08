Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Former attorney for family of man accused of killing Gabby Petito files 3rd amended complaint in lawsuit

The amended complaint claims that the Petito/Schmidts' 'severe emotional distress' alleged in the lawsuit was 'preexisting'

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
In the latest saga in the Gabby Petito case, Steven Bertolino, the former attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie, has filed a motion to the now third amended complaint in a lawsuit versus the Petito family. 

According to the recent complaint, Bertolino claims that Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, had only briefly met Chris and Roberta Laundrie once, denying the families ever maintained a "cordial relationship."

Bertolino also claimed the Laundries were receiving death threats due to this case.

The amended complaint goes on to claim that the Petito/Schmidts' "severe emotional distress" alleged in the lawsuit was "preexisting," so Bertolino can't be blamed for it. 

GABBY PETITO'S FAMILY PUSHES ATTORNEY TO REVEAL SECRET CHAT WITH BRIAN LAUNDRIE: COURT DOCS

Gabby Petito poses in front of a winged mural

Gabby Petito was reported missing in September 2021, roughly two weeks after her former fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is believed to have killed her and abandoned her body at a campsite in Wyoming. (@petitojoseph/Instagram )

Gabby’s family is suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. In their civil suit, they claimed Bertolino’s statements on behalf of the Laundries caused them "mental suffering and anguish" at the time they were desperately searching for their daughter.

Petito’s family has been involved in a legal battle against Laundrie’s parents for more than a year, alleging they knew that their son killed Petito.

'GABBY PETITO ACT' FILED IN FLORIDA SENATE TO PROTECT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS

In November 2022, a Florida judge ruled in favor of Petito’s family in a wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie’s estate, awarding $3 million to Petito’s mother.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S MOM DRIVES TO GABBY PETITO DEPOSITION IN KILLER SON'S MUSTANG

Gabby Petito wrongful death suit Moab Police Department Utah

Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, right, is named in a complaint filed by attorney Steven Bertolino, who claimed that she had only briefly met the parents of Brian Laundrie, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, once, and that they maintained a "cordial relationship." (Fox News Digital/File)

Gabby’s death was ruled a homicide after her remains were found inside a national forest in Wyoming. 

The FBI says Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for Gabby's death before taking his own life. 