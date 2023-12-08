Former attorney for family of man accused of killing Gabby Petito files 3rd amended complaint in lawsuit

In the latest saga in the Gabby Petito case, Steven Bertolino, the former attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie, has filed a motion to the now third amended complaint in a lawsuit versus the Petito family.

According to the recent complaint, Bertolino claims that Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, had only briefly met Chris and Roberta Laundrie once, denying the families ever maintained a "cordial relationship."

Bertolino also claimed the Laundries were receiving death threats due to this case.

The amended complaint goes on to claim that the Petito/Schmidts' "severe emotional distress" alleged in the lawsuit was "preexisting," so Bertolino can't be blamed for it.

Gabby’s family is suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. In their civil suit, they claimed Bertolino’s statements on behalf of the Laundries caused them "mental suffering and anguish" at the time they were desperately searching for their daughter.

Petito’s family has been involved in a legal battle against Laundrie’s parents for more than a year, alleging they knew that their son killed Petito.

In November 2022, a Florida judge ruled in favor of Petito’s family in a wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie’s estate, awarding $3 million to Petito’s mother.

Gabby’s death was ruled a homicide after her remains were found inside a national forest in Wyoming.

The FBI says Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for Gabby's death before taking his own life.