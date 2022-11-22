Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Former Alabama high school teacher marries student he was arrested for having sex with

AL ex-teacher is asking a court to lift restrictions barring him from seeing his wife

Associated Press
An Alabama high school teacher and coach who quit after being arrested on a charge of having sex with a student has since married the young woman and asked a court to lift a restriction barring him from seeing her, court documents show.

Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, included a copy of the wedding license in a court filing asking a judge to change conditions of his bond so the two can live together.

Tucker, who taught and coached at East Limestone High School in north Alabama, was charged in September with being a school employee who engaged in a sex act with a student younger than 19. A court allowed him to be released on $30,000 bond on the condition he have no contact with the onetime student.

A former Alabama high school teacher is asking a court to lift restrictions that prevent him from seeing his wife. The teacher quit after being arrested for having sex with a student and has since married the student.

The defense request said the two obtained the wedding license and married Nov. 8 despite the restriction, to which it said Tucker is currently adhering.

A scheduled a hearing to consider the request for Dec. 6.