Former ADT employee admits to hacking customer cameras to watch naked women, couples have sex

A former ADT employee admitted Thursday to hacking into hundreds of customers’ video feeds to watch naked women and couples having sex for his own sexual gratification, federal officials said.

Court documents revealed that Telesforo Aviles, 35, had accessed at least 200 customer accounts in the Dallas, Texas, area more than 9,600 times without their consent while working for one of the largest security companies in the country.

For over four years, Aviles said he routinely added his personal email address to customers’ ADT Pulse accounts, which gave him real-time access to their video feeds, plea papers show.

In some cases, he temporarily added himself to the account in order to "test" the system. In some instances, he did so without the homeowner's knowledge, court documents show.

ADT terminated Aviles in April 2020 and reported him to law enforcement.

The security company said it has been actively assisting law enforcement, including the FBI, in their investigation and contacted 220 customers who had been affected.

"We are grateful to the Dallas FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for holding Aviles responsible for a federal crime," an ADT spokesperson told Fox News.

Under the plea agreement, Aviles faces up to five years in federal prison for pleading guilty to computer fraud.

"This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers’ homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments," said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. "We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust."

An attorney for Aviles did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.