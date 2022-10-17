Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida's lottery numbers for Sunday, Oct. 16

Florida's lottery numbers for Cash4Life, Fantasy 5, and more

Associated Press
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash4Life: 14-16-30-59-60, Cash Ball: 3

Fantasy 5: 11-17-19-27-36

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 2 Evening: 5-4, FB: 7

Pick 2 Midday: 0-2, FB: 6

The Mega Million's estimated jackpot is $20,000,000. 

Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-7, FB: 7

Pick 3 Midday: 0-0-8, FB: 6

Pick 4 Evening: 4-3-3-0, FB: 7

Pick 4 Midday: 4-7-0-1, FB: 6

Pick 5 Evening: 8-8-5-3-7, FB: 7

Pick 5 Midday: 6-7-8-3-3, FB: 6

Powerball estimated jackpot: 480,000,000