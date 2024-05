A Florida woman jumped into the water from a historic pier in a daring dash to evade police after she and a man were caught having sex in public, the Naples Police Department said.

Alyssia Razo, 20, and Zadok Westfield, 23, were on Naples Pier in Naples around 4:30 p.m. on Memorial Day when police arrived on the scene having received multiple reports of the pair engaged in a sexual act, police say. The pier is a favorite location for sightseers and is known for fishing, bird-watching, dolphin-spotting and stunning sunrise and sunset views.

A police officer told the romping duo to get dressed before they both stood up "looking disheveled," a police report reads.

Razo adjusted her swimsuit and then stepped to the edge of the pier and jumped into the water – despite the police officer telling her not to, officials say.

Razo began to swim northeast toward the beach and was picked up by beach patrol when she exited the water in the area of Board Ave S beach end.

Westfield stayed with the police officer and explained to him that he and Razo had initially swum out to the end of the pier and then climbed to the top in order to jump off – but they instead decided to have sex in an area beyond a locked gate on the pier.

A witness told police she was on the beach with her children and her friends' children – ages 7, 11, 12, 15 – when she saw the pair having sex. The witness said her minor children were asking questions about what the subjects were doing.

Razo and Westfield were both charged with trespassing and breach of the peace: disorderly conduct. Razo was also charged with resisting arrest without violence.

The pier, which was first built in 1888, stretches into the Gulf of Mexico and has been rebuilt several times due to hurricanes.

It suffered substantial damage during Hurricane Ian in 2022, with more than 30 pilings collapsing and half of the pier being wiped away. Today it is only partially open.