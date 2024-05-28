Florida is named the shark attack capital of the world

Florida — specifically Volusia County — is the shark capital of the world.

The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File found the most unprovoked shark attacks in the world in the Sunshine State, specifically in Volusia County, where there have been 351 attacks since 1882.

Brevard County follows with 158 attacks, then Palm Beach with 83.

SHARKS: 12 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT THE MARINE FISH

Unprovoked bites "are defined as incidents in which a bite on a live human occurs in the shark’s natural habitat with no human provocation of the shark," according to the Florida Museum.

Most shark attacks have happened in September since 1926, according to the report.

July, August and October are also among the most common months for attacks in Florida to occur.

In 2023, there were 36 confirmed unprovoked attacks in the U.S., down from the 41 recorded in 2022, according to the report.

SWIMMING IN A SHARK'S HOME: TIPS FROM AN EXPERT FOR AVOIDING AND SURVIVING AN ATTACK

Australia had the second-most attacks in the world last year with 15.

In the U.S., after Florida, which had 16 total shark bites recorded, was Hawaii, which had eight unprovoked bites in 2023.

New York had four, North Carolina had three, California and South Carolina both had two and New Jersey had one.

Most of those who fell victim to a shark bite last year were either surfing or participating in board sports, according to the new report.

Surfing/board sports made up 42% of the attacks in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After that, it was swimming/wading at 39% and snorkeling/free-diving at 13%. Six percent of attacks were tallied as "other."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Upon entering the water, especially in places known to have higher rates of shark attacks, there are several safety precautions you should take to help reduce your risk.

Here are some safety measures outlined by the Florida Museum of National History.

Swim with a buddy

Don't stray too far from shore

Avoid swimming at dawn or dusk

Don't swim in areas filled with schools of fish or where people are fishing

Avoid wearing shiny jewelry

Avoid excess splashing

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.