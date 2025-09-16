Florida woman charged with felony after allegedly assaulting 73-year-old during Charlie Kirk vigil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chaos erupted at a vigil for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk when a Florida woman allegedly shoved a 73-year-old organizer to the ground, sparking a felony arrest.

The incident happened as "The Villages MAGA Club," an organization at a Central Florida retirement community known as "America's Friendliest Hometown," held a vigil Sunday in honor of Kirk at a local medical center.

Arrest records state Courtney Beth Anderson, 56, showed up to the solemn gathering, "yelling and holding up her middle finger to everyone at the event," affiliate FOX 35 Orlando reported.

WATCH: CLEMSON STUDENT CAUGHT ON VIDEO APPEARING TO MOCK CHARLIE KIRK AFTER ASSASSINATION

Valerie Jamieson, co-founder of The Villages MAGA Club, asked Anderson to leave due to her "aggressive and rude behavior," at which point Anderson allegedly pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head, according to the report.

"I walked towards her (Anderson) and I said, 'You're not coming up here, you need to get out of here,' and she just pushed me. … I fell back, head hit the concrete," Jamieson told the outlet. "I was so angry."

The Villages Fire Rescue Department responded to aid Jamieson, and witnesses told officers the alleged attack was "unprovoked."

Anderson declined to speak with officers and invoked her right to counsel, according to the report. She was released on bond after being arrested and charged with felony battery of a person over 65 years old.

FOX 35 reported Anderson has two prior convictions from June 2001 for misdemeanor battery.

The incident came amid a nationwide wave of protester arrests at similar events held in honor of Kirk, who was assassinated at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University last week.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SICKENING ACT AT CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL OUTSIDE TURNING POINT HEADQUARTERS IN PHOENIX

Kirk advocated for peaceful and respectful debate, warning against violence.

"What is so important to our country is to find our disagreements respectfully," Kirk said in a now-viral video in which he discussed his mission with a critic.

"When people stop talking, that's when violence happens," he added. "I've been stormed out of restaurants. I've been assaulted publicly, multiple death threats. … When people stop talking, that's when you get violence. That's when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil, and they lose their humanity."

VIDEO CAPTURES FIGHT ERUPTING AT CHARLIE KIRK VIGIL AFTER ACTIVIST REPORTEDLY SHOUTS PROFANITY AT CROWD

President Donald Trump has made previous appearances at The Villages, which is considered one of the largest retirement communities in the world and a Republican stronghold.

During a 2020 rally in the community, Trump drew more than 10,000 supporters.

The Villages also hosted one of MAGA's biggest inauguration bashes for Trump in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The community also has a "Democratic Club," though it only had about 1,500 members as of January.

Fox News Digital's Kaylee Holland and Matt Leach contributed to this report.