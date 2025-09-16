WATCH: Clemson student caught on video appearing to mock Charlie Kirk after assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Clemson University student was caught on camera distributing fliers, dancing and appearing to mock Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk following his assassination last week.

In the video, posted to X by Jackson Heaberlin, the woman is confronted by a man off camera who asks why she felt the need to make jokes about the incident.

"Why do you support the public execution of Charlie Kirk? Do you feel proud in your ideology, ma’am? At least look me in the eye and talk about it. I’m open to talking about it," he says.

YOUNG PEOPLE RESTORE CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL WITH BIBLE VERSES AFTER VANDALS DEFACE TRIBUTE

At first the woman refuses to engage, but instead of backing down she eventually begins mocking Kirk’s death.

"Because he’s a terrible person, and he deserved to die," the woman said as she made a crying gesture with her hands to mock the man questioning her and Kirk’s supporters.

CHARLIE KIRK VIGILS HELD AT UNIVERSITIES ACROSS AMERICA FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION OF CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST

She then escalates the incident, breaking into a chant-style rap and repeating, "f--- yo homie he dead."

The video exchange has gone viral since it was posted, with many conservatives criticizing the incident and using it as an example of rising hostility on college campuses toward free speech and political differences.

Kirk, who was brutally murdered last week during a campus event in Utah, was one of the most recognizable conservative activists in America. His memorial service, scheduled for Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., is expected to draw thousands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clemson University for comment.