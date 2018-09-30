Florida woman allegedly kept dozens of cats, dog locked in U-Haul truck

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly locked up dozens of animals inside of a U-Haul truck without food or water, deputies said.

Karen Tuttle-Kunmann, 61, was taken into custody Saturday on 47 counts of animal cruelty, according to online records from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Tuttle-Kunmann allegedly kept one dog and dozens of cats inside of a storage area and a cab of a U-Haul, Fox 13 reported. Authorities uncovered the alleged abuse after complaints from neighbors.

Deputies unloaded the vehicle and found cats packed throughout — including underneath furniture and in cages stacked to the top of the truck. The animals were reportedly transported to local animal control.

According to Fox 13, Tuttle-Kunmann was being held on a $5,000 bond per count of animal cruelty.