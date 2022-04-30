Florida woman, 93, found dead in garage freezer, daughter is being questioned: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of a 93-year-old Florida woman was found in a garage freezer following a search initiated by concerned neighbors, police said.

Police were dispatched to the residence of Marie Hoskins for a wellness check after the neighbors reported not having seen her in awhile, and later found the woman’s body in the home and the woman’s daughter waiting inside, FOX 35 of Orlando reported.

Sebastian Police Capt. Timothy Wood said an initial attempt to enter the residence was unsuccessful but the officer "had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right," and a second attempt was made.

"So again, went out there to try to make contact with someone at the residence," Wood said, according to the report.

The officers then called an out-of-town relative of the homeowner, who directed them to a key outside the home that granted them access, police said.

They entered the home, finding the unidentified daughter, 64, inside, police said.

"We opened the door, and she happened to be in the residence," Wood said, FOX 35 reported. "I don’t know if she didn’t hear us knocking on the door or whatever it was, but she happened to be inside when we started going through the residence."

The woman told the officers she had not seen or heard from her mom recently, prompting the suspicious officers to search the home, police said.

"The officers kind of decided to continue searching the residence at which point they found the 93-year-old deceased in a chest freezer in the garage," Wood explained, FOX 35 reported.

The daughter was not arrested or charged with a crime and willingly went to the police precinct for questioning, police said. She is cooperating with an ongoing investigation, the Sebastian Police Department said.

"Detectives are actively working with the Medical Examiner and the State Attorney’s Office on this case as it is still active at this time," the department said.

Hoskins' body is expected to undergo an autopsy.

