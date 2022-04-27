Florida Target shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at a Target store in Kissimmee, Florida, Friday evening left at least one person dead and three others injured, according to reports.

One victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died, FOX 35 in Orlando reported. Two victims were hurt while running away from the scene and another suffered a shrapnel injury in the hand.

Their conditions have not been reported and neither have any arrests.

Authorities haven’t released any other details about the shooting.