Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Florida Target shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

No arrests have been reported

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at a Target store in Kissimmee, Florida, Friday evening left at least one person dead and three others injured, according to reports. 

(WOFL FOX 35)

One victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died, FOX 35 in Orlando reported. Two victims were hurt while running away from the scene and another suffered a shrapnel injury in the hand. 

Their conditions have not been reported and neither have any arrests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities haven’t released any other details about the shooting. 