Florida
Published

Video captures Florida deputies rescue baby from ‘raging’ apartment fire

Orange County Sheriff's deputies safely rescued 1-year-old girl

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Florida deputies rescue baby from 'raging' apartment fire, authorities say Video

Florida deputies rescue baby from 'raging' apartment fire, authorities say

A Florida sheriff’s office has released dramatic bodycam video showing a heroic deputy climb a three-story apartment building to rescue a baby during a fire over the weekend.

A Florida sheriff’s office has released dramatic body camera video showing a heroic deputy climb a three-story apartment building to rescue a baby during a fire.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded early Saturday morning to the Isles at East Millenia apartments in Orlando after part of the complex caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

"It was chaos everywhere," Deputy William Puzynski told FOX35 Orlando. "I started looking around you could see families trapped on each floor, hanging off the balconies."

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy William Puzynski hands down a 1-year-old baby girl to deputies on the ground during an apartment fire rescue on Saturday morning. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Puzynski and other deputies saw a mother and her baby on a third-floor balcony as flames from the "raging" fire entered the apartment, the sheriff’s office said. 

The quick-thinking deputy took off his outer ballistic vest, which his bodycam is attached to, and began climbing up the outside balconies with some help from his fellow deputies.

Fire officials said the blaze directly impacted 12 units at the Isles at East Millenia apartments in Orlando and  effected 24 units in total. (FOX35 Orlando WOFL)

Video shows Puzynski scale to the second-floor balcony and the mother hand him her 1-year-old daughter. Puzynski then lowers the baby to other deputies on the ground.

Orange County Fire Rescue was able to bring the mother and grandmother down by ladder, the sheriff’s office said.

Three residents were injured during the fire, according to fire officials. The sheriff's office said there were no casualties and no deputies were injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

