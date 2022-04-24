Video captures Florida deputies rescue baby from ‘raging’ apartment fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida sheriff’s office has released dramatic body camera video showing a heroic deputy climb a three-story apartment building to rescue a baby during a fire.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded early Saturday morning to the Isles at East Millenia apartments in Orlando after part of the complex caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

COAST GUARD SEARCHES MISSISSIPPI RIVER FOR THREE MISSING MINORS, INCLUDING 8-YEAR-OLD GIRL

"It was chaos everywhere," Deputy William Puzynski told FOX35 Orlando. "I started looking around you could see families trapped on each floor, hanging off the balconies."

Puzynski and other deputies saw a mother and her baby on a third-floor balcony as flames from the "raging" fire entered the apartment, the sheriff’s office said.

The quick-thinking deputy took off his outer ballistic vest, which his bodycam is attached to, and began climbing up the outside balconies with some help from his fellow deputies.

Video shows Puzynski scale to the second-floor balcony and the mother hand him her 1-year-old daughter. Puzynski then lowers the baby to other deputies on the ground.

Orange County Fire Rescue was able to bring the mother and grandmother down by ladder, the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three residents were injured during the fire, according to fire officials. The sheriff's office said there were no casualties and no deputies were injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.