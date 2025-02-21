Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fast Food

Florida Wingstop manager allegedly tossed hot grease, ranch at customers during heated argument: video

Carnael Irene, 19, is charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Florida Wingstop manager hits customers with ranch, hot grease during argument: video Video

Florida Wingstop manager hits customers with ranch, hot grease during argument: video

Carnael Irene, 19, was arrested after she allegedly admitted to throwing hot grease and ranch on customers during an argument at the Wingstop in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Credit: Port St. Lucie Police Department via FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

A Florida woman is facing charges after an altercation with customers at the fast-food restaurant she managed turned physical.

Carnael Irene, 19, is charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery after she allegedly admitted to throwing hot grease and ranch on customers during an argument at the Wingstop in Port St. Lucie, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

The incident took place on Jan. 28 and was captured on cameras inside the restaurant. The video does not have audio, so the verbal interactions cannot be heard.

FLORIDA WOMAN ACCUSED OF HURLING BURRITO, TACO AT HUSBAND DURING FIGHT OVER FAST-FOOD BIRTHDAY MEAL: POLICE

wingstop manager squirting ranch on customers

Wingstop manager Carnael Irene, 19, is accused of throwing ranch and hot grease on customers she allegedly said were being loud, disruptive and verbally abusive at the Port St. Lucie, Florida, location. (Screenshot)

In the video, an employee, identified as Irene, can be seen behind the counter interacting with a seemingly upset customer, who walked up animated and waving her arms. 

A male employee can be seen trying to hold Irene back during the interaction before a second customer comes up and appears to start yelling in the employees' direction.

MAN KICKS OUT FRIEND IN FOOD FEUD AS SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS: 'LIFE'S TOO SHORT' 

Wingstop customers arguing with manager

Two female customers at Wingstop could be seen on security cameras arguing with Irene while another employee held her back. (Screenshot)

A few moments later, Irene grabbed a bottle that allegedly contained ranch and started squirting it toward the two female customers. The women allegedly responded to that by throwing a straw container at Irene, according to FOX 13.

A male customer then walked up and began talking to Irene before she walked back to the kitchen, grabbed a container of hot grease and tossed it over the counter toward the customers.

Wingstop manager throwing hot grease

Irene allegedly told police the customers were being loud, disruptive and verbally abusive. (Screenshot)

Irene told Port St. Lucie police that the customers were being loud, disruptive and verbally abusive when she allegedly admitted to throwing ranch and hot grease at them.

It's unclear if Irene remains employed at Wingstop or if anyone was injured during the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Wingstop to clarify Irene's employment status.