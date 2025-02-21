Florida Wingstop manager allegedly tossed hot grease, ranch at customers during heated argument: video

A Florida woman is facing charges after an altercation with customers at the fast-food restaurant she managed turned physical.

Carnael Irene, 19, is charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery after she allegedly admitted to throwing hot grease and ranch on customers during an argument at the Wingstop in Port St. Lucie, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

The incident took place on Jan. 28 and was captured on cameras inside the restaurant. The video does not have audio, so the verbal interactions cannot be heard.

In the video, an employee, identified as Irene, can be seen behind the counter interacting with a seemingly upset customer, who walked up animated and waving her arms.

A male employee can be seen trying to hold Irene back during the interaction before a second customer comes up and appears to start yelling in the employees' direction.

A few moments later, Irene grabbed a bottle that allegedly contained ranch and started squirting it toward the two female customers. The women allegedly responded to that by throwing a straw container at Irene, according to FOX 13.

A male customer then walked up and began talking to Irene before she walked back to the kitchen, grabbed a container of hot grease and tossed it over the counter toward the customers.

Irene told Port St. Lucie police that the customers were being loud, disruptive and verbally abusive when she allegedly admitted to throwing ranch and hot grease at them.

It's unclear if Irene remains employed at Wingstop or if anyone was injured during the incident.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Wingstop to clarify Irene's employment status.