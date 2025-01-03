Man kicks out friend in food feud as social media erupts: 'Life's too short'

A disagreement over a host's cooking and the quality of the food served to guests has erupted on social media, with others chiming in with their views and a psychologist's opinion sought on the drama as well.

Wrote a person on Reddit, "AITA for making my friend walk home after he insulted my cooking?"

The poster shared his story on the page known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole").

The man, who said he was 27, said he "hosted a small dinner at my place for a few friends last weekend," he shared in his post.

"I’m no professional chef, but I enjoy cooking, and I spent hours prepping a nice meal," he also wrote.

"Everyone seemed to like it, except for my friend ‘Mark,’" he also wrote in his message.

The man said that "from the moment he sat down, ‘Mark’ kept making little comments like, ‘Did you forget to season this?’ or ‘This is why I stick to takeout.’"

The man wrote that "at first, I laughed it off, but he wouldn’t stop."

The man said that "that was the last straw" for him.

He continued, "Eventually, he said something like, ‘Man, even a frozen pizza would’ve been better than this.’"

The Reddit poster said that "that was the last straw for me. I told him, ‘If you hate it so much, maybe you should just leave.’"

He said the friend "laughed, thinking I was joking — but I wasn’t."

Added the man, "I made it clear he wasn’t welcome to stay if he was going to keep insulting me."

So, apparently the friend "ended up leaving," the man went on.

"But since he didn’t drive, he had to walk home (about 20 minutes)."

Added the man on social media, "Now, a few friends are saying I overreacted and that kicking him out was too harsh, while others think he deserved it."

He said his friend texted him later on, "calling me ‘petty’ and saying I made him feel humiliated."

The man asked others whether he was wrong for what he had done.

"You asked him to leave because he was being rude to you in your home."

The top responder to the drama wrote in a post, "You didn’t make him walk home. You asked him to leave because he was being rude to you in your home."

Said this same person, "He could have gotten an Uber, taken the bus or asked one of your other friends to drive him home. Sounds like he walked [out] on purpose to make it more dramatic and get more sympathy for a situation he put himself in."

Another commenter said, "I can’t stand nasty people who just think no one notices. Lose him."

Still another person chimed in with, "Protect yourself, your home, your expectations of respect in your orbit."

This person added, in part, "Very few, if any, of [your] friends will still be your friends in 20 years. People come and go from lives; ‘Mark’ doesn't sound like he's worthy of the effort."

Another person wrote that the friend was "being rude and if it [the food] was really that bad, a single comment to you privately would have sufficed."

