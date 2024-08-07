Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Florida woman accused of hurling burrito, taco at husband during fight over fast-food birthday meal: police

The husband still had the burrito on his face when responding police officers arrived at the St. Petersburg home, authorities said

A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly hurling a burrito and soft shell taco at her husband during an argument over the meal, which was for his birthday, police said. 

Esha Persad, 34, is charged with domestic battery for the fast-food assault, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday, FOX Orlando reported. 

Esha Persad mugshot

Esha Persad, 34, allegedly threw fast food at her husband during an argument over his birthday meal, police said.  (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

Persad and her husband of five years got into an argument after she bought him food from Taco Bell and McDonald's for his birthday, a police affidavit said. 

She allegedly threw the burrito and soft taco shell at him. The burrito was still on the man's face when police officers arrived at the home, the news station reported.

A soft taco from Taco Bell.

A soft taco from Taco Bell. (Taco Bell)

He wasn't injured. Persad said she threw a burrito at her husband because he threw a bag at her, which he denied.

She was booked into the Pinellas County jail and was released later that day, according to jail records.

