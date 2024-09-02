Florida transit agency increasing accessibility of Narcan to help reverse opioid overdoses

A transit agency in Florida installed new Narcan kits at its four bus terminals and its employees are being trained on how to use the nasal spray to reverse opioid overdoses.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority told Fox 13 it is the first transit agency in the Sunshine State to offer such a Narcan training program. A Narcan kit was also installed at PSTA headquarters.

"We transport a lot of people every day. And we've seen, there are times when people go unresponsive and that could be for a preexisting medical condition. It could be for something else," PSTA safety, security, and training supervisor Eddie Kester told the outlet. "And we want to be equipped with the right tools for the job."

"We know we have a challenge," Kester added. "We're putting things out there that we think can help people who are in need around Pinellas."

Pinellas County, Florida, has seen a steady increase in deaths caused by accidental opioid overdoses since 2018, according to data from the Pinellas County Opioid Task Force.

Dan Zsido, a retired lieutenant with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, served 40 years in law enforcement, mostly in narcotics investigations. He is working to train hundreds of PSTA employees on how to use the new Narcan kits.

"This little, tiny device with a very small amount of fluid ultimately can mean the difference between life and death," Zsido told Fox 13, referring to the Narcan nasal spray.

"It could be either heroin, which is obviously an illicit drug. It could be prescription medication," Zsido said of the drugs that can cause overdoses that Narcan can help reverse. "It could be oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine. Of course, street drugs. Fentanyl."

The Narcan kits were installed in locations that only PSTA staff have access to ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

PSTA is now seeking to inform the public, so passengers will know that life-saving resources are available at the bus terminals in an emergency.

"Maybe we could be a pilot program for other counties," Zsido said. "But I'm just glad that we're able to take this further now and save more lives."

Officials said they would like to eventually install Narcan kits on all the buses themselves.