Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida authorities investigate tractor-trailer explosion near a Walmart

Authorities evacuated a nearby Walmart, but the store reopened just hours later

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Small Business Saturday more critical this holiday season amid coronavirus pandemicVideo

Small Business Saturday more critical this holiday season amid coronavirus pandemic

Local shops prepare for one of their busiest days of the year to make up for lost sales due to the virus.

Florida authorities are investigating a tractor-trailer explosion near a Walmart that forced an evacuation on Black Friday, according to reports.

A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy reported the explosion around 5 a.m., calling the fire department and requesting back-up, FOX 13 reported.

The deputy was stationed in the Walmart parking lot in Brooksville.

The fire spread from the initial explosion to engulf two additional trailers. The deputy helped one occupant escape from one of the other tractor-trailers before it caught on fire, according to authorities.

One of the drivers said he had only just arrived and gone inside when he heard an explosion, ABC Action News reported.

The Walmart closed and evacuated shoppers who were there for Black Friday shopping.

The fire was extinguished by 8 a.m., and the Walmart has since reopened, WFLA reported.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Deputies reported that no one was injured in the explosion.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 