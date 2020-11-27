Florida authorities investigate tractor-trailer explosion near a Walmart

Florida authorities are investigating a tractor-trailer explosion near a Walmart that forced an evacuation on Black Friday, according to reports.

A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy reported the explosion around 5 a.m., calling the fire department and requesting back-up, FOX 13 reported.

The deputy was stationed in the Walmart parking lot in Brooksville.

The fire spread from the initial explosion to engulf two additional trailers. The deputy helped one occupant escape from one of the other tractor-trailers before it caught on fire, according to authorities.

One of the drivers said he had only just arrived and gone inside when he heard an explosion, ABC Action News reported.

The Walmart closed and evacuated shoppers who were there for Black Friday shopping.

The fire was extinguished by 8 a.m., and the Walmart has since reopened, WFLA reported.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Deputies reported that no one was injured in the explosion.