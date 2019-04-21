Florida thieves use sledgehammers to steal over $340G of jewelry: police

A group of four suspects smashed their way to a large, yet short term payday at the Florida Mall jewelry store in Orange County on Thursday by using sledgehammers to break the cases of 17 watches worth over $340,000.

The four suspects - Lorenzo Caldwell, 20, Torren Johnson, 21, Shameia Dorsey, 20, and a 17-year old who will not be identified - were arrested on charges of first-degree grand theft and felony criminal mischief. The teenager was taken to a juvenile facility, according to the affidavit.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the robbery took place at Mayors Jewelry in broad daylight at 6:10 p.m. and store employees told officers some of 17 watches taken were embellished with diamonds that ranged from $6,500 to $39,000.

Employees feared for their lives during the physical heist, which netted the robbers $342,700.

The robbers reportedly fled the scene in a black Chrysler and a mall security guard was able to get three characters off their temporary license tag. Police later saw the car near Landstreet Road and South Orange Blossom Trail, according to court records.

Deputies and a Sheriff's Office helicopter were called to follow the car, which they tracked to a home near Old Winter Garden and Hiawassee roads. They found all four suspects inside who were immediately arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail, where they remained over the weekend.