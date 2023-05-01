Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Florida 14-year-old shot and killed when someone opens fire into crowd of juveniles, police say

Three 14-year-old boys were shot, including one fatally, according to Orlando police

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 14-year-old Florida boy was shot and killed when someone opened fire into a crowd of kids at a indoor park

Police responded to the Dezerland Action Park in Orlando on Saturday night, in response to a group of minors loitering in a parking lot, the Orlando Police Department said. As the crowd began to disperse, someone began shooting

Three teens were injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. 

Florida teen killed

Dezerland Action Park in Orlando, Fla. Three teens were shot, one fatally, when someone opened fire into a crowd, police said. (Google Maps)

The boy killed was identified as Trevon Robinson, police said. 

Another boy, also 14, remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, while a third has been released from the hospital. 

No suspects have been identified.

"This remains a very active investigation and our homicide detectives continue to follow-up on all leads," Orlando police said in a news release.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.