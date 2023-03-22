Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Florida teacher accused of sexual relationship with student had received multiple warnings before

Gym teacher Arin Hankerd resigned before he could be fired from Atlantic High School

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A former gym teacher in Florida was warned multiple times about his inappropriate behavior with students before being arrested for a sex crime in February.

Former Atlantic High School teacher Arin Hankerd was arrested on February 10 for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student in January. Hankerd resigned before he could be terminated. 

But newly-revealed school investigations show that Hankerd's inappropriate behavior with students had been documented multiple times.

In March 2020, Hankerd was sent a "letter of caution" after officials found out he spoke with a female student about smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

Gym teacher Arin Hankerd was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. (Port Orange Police Department)

Hankerd was also accused of touching a female student's thigh and asking for her number, but officials concluded that there wasn't enough evidence to discipline him.

The football coach was sent a second letter of caution in October 2021 after reportedly making inappropriate remarks about two female students' appearances. Hankerd was then asked to be mindful of interactions with female students.

Atlantic High School investigations revealed that Hankerd had been documented multiple times for inappropriate behavior with students. (Google Maps)

His third letter of caution was sent after Hankerd allegedly asked a female student about her boyfriend and her belly button piercing, in addition to grabbing her arm during gym class.

Hankerd previously taught at Mainland High School and Father Lopez Catholic High School, according to the Port Orange Police Department. He worked at Atlantic High School for two years before being booked into Volusia County Jail.

Fox News Digital reached out to Volusia County Public Schools for a statement, but has not heard back.