Florida hospital reports 'multiple stabbing victims,' Tallahassee cops say suspect in custody

'Multiple stabbing victims' were being treated at a Florida hospital Wednesday morning and Tallahassee cops said a suspect was in custody in the incident, which reportedly unfolded at an industrial park.

Investigators were called to the scene on Tallahassee's northwest side at around 8:37 a.m. and administered aid to several people who'd been injured in a stabbing.

At least six people have been hospitalized, according to WCTV, which reported the incident happened at Dyke Industries, a company that provides materials for residential and commercial buildings. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known, but one man who was able to call his wife said he'd been stabbed five times, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A possible motive and the type of weapon used was not immediately clear, either. Authorities were urging anyone with information to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.