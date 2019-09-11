Frenchman's death during sex while on business trip a 'workplace accident,' court rules

A Frenchman who died of a heart attack while having sex during a business trip for a railway company was the victim of a workplace accident, a court ruled earlier this year.

The safety technician, identified as M. Xavier, had traveled to the Loiret region, roughly 90 miles south of Paris, in 2013 for work when he had sex with a "complete stranger."

During the act, the man suffered a heart attack and died, The Local France reported, citing local media. The Court of Appeal of Paris ruled his death a "workplace accident" in May of this year, according to a copy of the ruling posted to LinkedIn last week by lawyer Sarah Balluet.

His employer, railway construction company TSO, argued that because his sexual activity was not part of work and because he died in a different hotel in which he was staying for work, his death wasn't the company's responsibility.

The company said prior to the ruling the employee's death "occurred when he had knowingly interrupted his work for a reason solely dictated by his personal interest, independent of his employment" and that because of this, he was no longer on his business trip.

His death didn't have anything to do with his work performance, but with a "sexual act he had with a complete stranger," the company added.

The Paris court argued that it doesn't matter whether an accident during a business trip happens on work or personal time, unless an employer has proof an employee "interrupted his mission" for personal reasons. The court also said that sexual activity "is a matter of everyday life, like taking a shower or a meal."