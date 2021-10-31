Florida social media star arrested after provoking high-speed chase for fun, police say

Social media personality Damaury Mikula, 18, was arrested Friday after allegedly running a red light and leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase of more than 100 miles per hour.

Mikula started doing a "burnout" and smoking the tires of a Dodge Challenger next to a patrol car stopped at the intersection of State Road 54 at Sunlake Boulevard, in Pasco County around 10:30 a.m., according to FHP. Troopers say Mikula then ran a red light and sped off.



According to FHP, Mikula, who claims to make $400,000-$500,000 via social media, did not pull over when the trooper activated his lights and siren and continued speeding as he pulled into a residential area off Ballantrae Boulevard near State Road 54.

The trooper identified Mikula as the car’s driver and went to his house. Mikula answered the door and was arrested. Mikula told troopers the Dodge Challenger was parked in the garage and gave permission for the vehicle to be towed, according to FHP.



While en route to jail, and after being read his Miranda rights, troopers say Mikula told them he was the only person in the car and knew the trooper was trying to pull him over but thought it would be okay to speed away if he got away with it.



Mikula told troopers in his mind he is young, makes a lot of money, has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants. Troopers say he later admitted that was a foolish way of thinking and not a good way to live. Mikula added that he wanted to do something fun for three seconds and it cost him.

Troopers say Mikula also told them that his plan was to get onto the expressway to outrun the patrol vehicle, but thought he may get in more trouble.



Mikula was taken to the Pasco County Jail without incident.



Booking records show Mikula was charged with fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving and racing on a highway. He bonded out and was released Saturday morning.