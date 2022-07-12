Florida skinny dippers break record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida record was broken as 769 people plunged into the ocean at Blind Creek Beach on Sunday, wearing nothing but their birthday suits. It blew their previous records out of the water!

The Treasure Coast Naturists organized its annual skinny-dip on July 10 at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in attempt to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny-dipping, according to the nonprofit that promotes a clothing-optional lifestyle.

SHARK ACTIVITY NEAR EAST COAST BEACHES ON THE RISE

Blind Creek Beach became a harbor for nudists in June 2020. The St. Lucie County Commission allowed 36 out of the 408-acres of land to be clothing-less.

According to Visit Florida, the nude beach is one of only three in Florida. The other two are Haulover Beach in Miami and the Cape Canaveral Seashore.

In June 2018, 2,505 women in Ireland made history for the largest skinny-dip, according to Guinness World Records.