Florida sheriff captures video of shark-infested waters, issues warning

A Florida sheriff’s office shared aerial video last week of dozens of sharks circling in the waters off the Gulf Coast near Tampa in a warning to swimmers.

The video captured by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit showed the sharks swimming near the Anclote Sandbar and Anclote Island. Pasco County is located north of Tampa.

"A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it's important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above," the sheriff’s office said.

The island is part of a collection of barrier islands located a few miles offshore, where bull sharks, blacktip sharks, lemon sharks and great hammerheads are known to reside, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said in a report.

While the sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate on what species of shark was recorded in the video, WTVJ reported that they were likely blacktip sharks, which can grow to 6.5 feet in length.

The torpedo-shaped shark is known for "leaping and spinning out of the water while feeding on schools of fish," according to NOAA Fisheries. The species often form large groups separated into males and females when not mating. Mating season lasts from March to June.

With the video, the sheriff’s office gave the following water safety tips: be cautious of your surroundings; learn to swim and always swim with a buddy; keep a fully charged phone and first aid kit close by for emergencies; and never leave children unattended in or near water.