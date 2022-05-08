Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida sheriff captures video of shark-infested waters, issues warning

Local reports say blacktip sharks likely seen swimming off coast

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Florida sheriff captures video of shark-infested waters Video

Florida sheriff captures video of shark-infested waters

A Florida sheriff’s office shared aerial video last week of dozens of sharks circling in the waters off the Gulf Coast near Tampa in a warning to swimmers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida sheriff’s office shared aerial video last week of dozens of sharks circling in the waters off the Gulf Coast near Tampa in a warning to swimmers.

The video captured by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit showed the sharks swimming near the Anclote Sandbar and Anclote Island. Pasco County is located north of Tampa.

COAST GUARD RESCUES SHARK ATTACK VICTIM NEAR BAHAMAS

"A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it's important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above," the sheriff’s office said.

Local news outlets reported the sharks seen in the sheriff's video were likely blacktip sharks.

Local news outlets reported the sharks seen in the sheriff's video were likely blacktip sharks. (Pasco Sheriff's Office)

The island is part of a collection of barrier islands located a few miles offshore, where bull sharks, blacktip sharks, lemon sharks and great hammerheads are known to reside, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said in a report.

While the sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate on what species of shark was recorded in the video, WTVJ reported that they were likely blacktip sharks, which can grow to 6.5 feet in length. 

The sheriff's office cautioned beachgoers and swimmers to familiarize themselves with water safety tips before heading into the water. 

The sheriff's office cautioned beachgoers and swimmers to familiarize themselves with water safety tips before heading into the water.  (Pasco Sheriff's Office)

The torpedo-shaped shark is known for "leaping and spinning out of the water while feeding on schools of fish," according to NOAA Fisheries. The species often form large groups separated into males and females when not mating. Mating season lasts from March to June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the video, the sheriff’s office gave the following water safety tips: be cautious of your surroundings; learn to swim and always swim with a buddy; keep a fully charged phone and first aid kit close by for emergencies; and never leave children unattended in or near water.