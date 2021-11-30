Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Florida 14-year-old killed in unsolved 'deliberate act,' police say

Ryan Rogers went out of a bike ride on Nov. 15

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The mysterious unsolved killing of a Florida 14-year-old in Palm Beach Gardens rattled residents and attracted assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies as investigators look for clues.

Ryan Rogers left his family’s home for an evening bike ride on Nov. 15 – and didn’t return. Authorities found him dead the next day on Central Boulevard, between PGA Boulevard and Donald Ross Road near the I-95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens.

He left around 6:39 p.m., according to police. His family filed a missing person report at 10:30.

14-year-old Ryan Rogers went for a bike ride and never returned

14-year-old Ryan Rogers went for a bike ride and never returned (Palm Beach Gardens Police)

Police recovered his body on the side of a road the next day, and officials ruled the manner of his death a homicide but have not yet released the cause.

"The cause of death is not being disclosed at this time," police said on Nov. 20. "However, Rogers’ death was not the result of a traffic-related collision."

Four days later, investigators said they’d determined Ryan’s death to be "a deliberate act." 

As of Tuesday, police have not named any suspects or persons of interest, and they said Monday that federal and other local investigators were assisting with the case.

Ryan Rogers' Nov. 15 death has been ruled "a deliberate act." But police have no suspects.

Ryan Rogers' Nov. 15 death has been ruled "a deliberate act." But police have no suspects. (Palm Beach Gardens Police)

JANINA JEFFERSON MURDER: EX-CON EX-HUSBAND REMAINS ON THE RUN 5 YEARS LATER

Police are asking anyone who "witnessed something out of the ordinary" in the area between 6:30 and 9 p.m. that evening to call them at 561-799-4445. They added that anyone who encounters "suspicious persons" should call police and not confront them directly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although social media users have reported creepy sightings of a man in all black wearing a ski mask around town, police said they investigated those claims and ruled out a connection. 

Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information that cracks the case.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @mikerreports. If you've got a tip, you can email him at Michael.Ruiz@Fox.com.

Your Money