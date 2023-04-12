Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida road rage suspects climb on top of vehicle after minor crash: 'Get out of the car!'

The Florida Highway Patrol said that one shot was fired at the Chevy

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida troopers looking for man and woman accused of attacking driver who allegedly hit their car, drove off Video

Florida troopers looking for man and woman accused of attacking driver who allegedly hit their car, drove off

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a man and woman who allegedly attempted to attack the driver of a car who witnesses say hit their vehicle. (Credit: FHP)

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a man and woman who allegedly attempted to attack the driver of a car who witnesses say hit their vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that the two people got into a minor car crash with a 31-year-old inside a 2019 Chevy Sedan on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in Brandon, Florida, according to FOX 13.

In video posted by the Florida Highway Patrol, the man can be heard yelling "get out of the car!" and the woman can be seen punching the car's window.

The man used a firearm in an attempt to break the car's window, officials said.

FLORIDA TEACHER ID’D AFTER BODY FOUND IN SUBMERGED CAR NEARLY 3 YEARS AFTER HE DISAPPEARED

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a man and woman who allegedly attempted to attack the driver of a car who witnesses say hit their vehicle.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a man and woman who allegedly attempted to attack the driver of a car who witnesses say hit their vehicle. (Florida Highway Patrol)

At one point, the woman can be seen jumping on the front hood of the car.

Before the witness began recording the video from inside her car, troopers say that at least one gunshot was fired at the Chevy car.

FLORIDA MAN SHOT INTO CROWDED RESTAURANT AFTER BEING ASKED TO LEAVE: AFFIDAVIT

The Florida Highway Patrol says that the two people got into a minor car crash with a 31-year-old inside a 2019 Chevy Sedan on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in Brandon, Florida, according to FOX 13.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that the two people got into a minor car crash with a 31-year-old inside a 2019 Chevy Sedan on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in Brandon, Florida, according to FOX 13. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Officials say that the witness also told another bystander that the driver of the Chevy hit the couple's car and attempted to drive away.

The witness recording the video can be heard urging the pair to call the police instead of attempting to break into the car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In video posted by the Florida Highway Patrol, the man can be heard yelling "get out of the car!" and the woman can be seen punching the car's window.

In video posted by the Florida Highway Patrol, the man can be heard yelling "get out of the car!" and the woman can be seen punching the car's window. (Florida Highway Patrol)

"Hey, call the cops!" the woman said. "You're gonna go to jail. Don't go to jail!"