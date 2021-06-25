Florida rescue crews to work through night after death toll in condo collapse rises to 4

Rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, just north of Miami, planned to work through the night Friday as they continued to search for survivors in the rubble of a seaside condo building that partially collapsed early Thursday morning.

Fast Facts As of Friday evening, four people are dead and 159 are still unaccounted for



The death toll is expected to rise

As of Friday evening, four people were dead and 159 were still unaccounted for, but rescuers armed with special equipment, dogs and plentiful experience were still hopeful more residents would turn up alive.

"Any time that we hear a sound, we concentrate in that area," Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said. "It could be just steel twisting, it could be debris raining down, but not specifically sounds of tapping or sounds of a human voice."

A wing of the 12-story Champlain Towers suddenly crashed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The death toll was expected to rise.

Follow below for the latest updates on the rescue effort. Mobile users click here.